Denison looking advance in playoff race as they face Melissa

Denison prepares for Melissa
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Yellow Jackets are eager to get another win under their belt this season as they play at Melissa on Friday.

The Jackets are coming off a 55-30 loss to Terrell. They now look for a bounce back win this week in district play, hitting the road once again to take on the Cardinals. With just four games left remaining this season, the Jackets still control their own destiny.

“We were honest with the kids,” head coach Brent Whitson said. “We told them after the ball game we’ve got to go win three out of four. We’d like to win four out of four, so we have more control over where we play and who we can play. Can’t do that if you don’t win the first one. We started talking about that at 11 o’clock on Friday night, talked about it again Saturday morning in a very frank and quiet time with our varsity kids and then came out today and it wasn’t quiet at all and we got after it.”

