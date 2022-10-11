Texoma Local
Domestic dispute in Bells lands one man in jail

Tuesday around 1 p.m., Bells Police said a couple stopped in the middle of Highway 56.
Tuesday around 1 p.m., Bells Police said a couple stopped in the middle of Highway 56.
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BELLS, Texas (KXII) -One man in custody after a domestic dispute.

Tuesday around 1 p.m., Bells Police said a couple stopped in the middle of Highway 56.

Jason Russel Mayes being the passenger who assaulted the female driver.

The driver sustained injuries to her face and eye.

Mayes resides in the Grayson County Jail for aggravated assault with bodily injuries.

