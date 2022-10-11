Texoma Local
Millions of federal relief dollars to be spent in Southern Oklahoma

The City of Ardmore confirmed Tuesday that three employees at city hall have tested positiive for COVID-19.
By Caroline Cluiss
Updated: 19 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Oklahoma legislators have decided how to spend nearly 2 billion dollars of federal pandemic relief funds, and millions of those dollars will be going to projects in Southern Oklahoma.

Oklahoma state representative Tammy Townley said the organizations sent in applications for the Progressing Rural Economic Prosperity fund, also known as PREP.

“The ones they felt were the most shovel ready and that could do the most good across the state,” Townley said. “Those were the ones that got funded.”

One lucky winner was the Ardmore Industrial Airpark. Just over 22 million dollars will upgrade runways and taxiways at the airfield, according to a press release.

“They’re going to be working on expanding the runway area so that we can bring in some more services and transit services stuff,” Townley said. “We’re looking at a cargo customs building that’s going to be built there due to federal funds. So of course we have a lot of work to be done.”

Another 25 million dollars will build an intermodal railway for transporting cargo and shipping containers to the airpark, and 17 million dollars will go to water projects in Ardmore

Townley said it’s important for people to know that this money is just for rural projects.

“Of course for Southern Oklahoma, it’s going to provide lots of jobs and we’re going to have lots of activity in our area,” Townley said. “Of course with the other money that we received for SOWC infrastructure, that means our water system is going to get the boost it’s needed for years and years and years. and that is just a great thing for our entire area. it means more homes can be built, more businesses can come in.”

