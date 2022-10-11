More Light Rain for Tuesday

More scattered light rain across Texoma on Tuesday led to overcast skies keeping temperatures in the 70s for many. Don’t get too comfortable, as it now means Wednesday’s highs of upper 80s will be even more jarring. The light rain will taper off a few hours after sundown and there is now no rain chances for Wednesday’s cold front moving through Texoma.

Despite being a cold front, it will mostly affect the overnight temperatures more than the daytime highs. Heading into the weekend, expect more highs of mid 80s. But the overnight lows will dip down into the 50s (as opposed to lows in the mid to upper 60s the past couple of days). Otherwise it’s smooth sailing into the weekend until late Saturday / early Sunday a more substantial cold front moves through Texoma. Temperature wise, it will be a more appropriate taste of Fall with highs in the mid 70s to start next week.

As of right now, there are some showers associated with this weekend’s cold front. There is still a level of uncertainty so we’ll keep you updated as we get closer to the weekend.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.