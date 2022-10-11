Motorcyclist thrown from bike near Denison Dam

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -A Calera man was flown to the hospital after crashing his motorcycle near the Denison Dam.

It happened around 8:30 Friday night.

Texas DPS says 63-year-old Dan Eldridge was headed south on State Hwy 91 in Denison.

The driver struck the guardrail, then drove to the opposite side of the road and hit the other guardrail.

He was thrown from the bike and sustained incapacitating injruries.

DPS said they suspect Eldridge had been drinking.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.