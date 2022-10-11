One killed in 3-vehicle crash in Love County

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A person died after a crash on Highway 32, involving a semi-truck, pickup, and motorcycle Monday night.

The Love County Fire Department said the semi driver was ejected, two people in the pickup were pinned and had to be cut out, and the motorcycle rider was impaled in the leg by the kickstand and couldn’t free himself.

Firefighters said all four people were transported to hospitals, but one of the occupants in the pickup passed away.

According to the fire department EMS and law enforcement assisted.

