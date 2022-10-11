Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

One killed in 3-vehicle crash in Love County

A person died after a crash on Highway 32, involving a semi-truck, pickup, and motorcycle...
A person died after a crash on Highway 32, involving a semi-truck, pickup, and motorcycle Monday night.(Love County Fire Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A person died after a crash on Highway 32, involving a semi-truck, pickup, and motorcycle Monday night.

The Love County Fire Department said the semi driver was ejected, two people in the pickup were pinned and had to be cut out, and the motorcycle rider was impaled in the leg by the kickstand and couldn’t free himself.

Firefighters said all four people were transported to hospitals, but one of the occupants in the pickup passed away.

According to the fire department EMS and law enforcement assisted.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 12 for more updates.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 17-year-old boy died after a head-on crash with a semi-truck Sunday afternoon.
Lindsay teen killed in head-on crash with semi
The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people for marijuana trafficking. Left to...
3 arrested in Garvin County for drug trafficking
A Marshall County woman accused of starving her own infant has decided to let a judge decide if...
Kingston mom accused of starving baby to have non-jury trial in November
Troopers: Man dies after car plunges off washed-out bridge with barricades removed in North...
Driver dies after GPS leads him to bridge washed out years before, officials say
Ardmore Police released the name of the man killed in a shooting last week, it’s just one of a...
Police looking for leads after multiple shootings in Ardmore

Latest News

A Paris couple was arrested after they led police on a chase Friday afternoon.
Paris couple charged after evading arrest
The City of Ardmore confirmed Tuesday that three employees at city hall have tested positiive...
Millions of federal relief dollars to be spent in Southern Oklahoma
Mackenzie Scott donates 6 million dollars to Texoma Health Foundation
Texoma Health Foundation awarded 6 million dollar donation
Mackenzie Scott donates 6 million dollars to Texoma Health Foundation
Texoma Health Foundation receives 6 million dollar donation