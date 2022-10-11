Paris couple charged after evading arrest

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris couple was arrested after they led police on a chase Friday afternoon.

Police said 34-year-old Jerimie Tyrell McDonald and 42-year-old Lometa Ryshette McDonald led them on a chase after a disturbance call at a home on W Sperry Ave.

Officers said when they arrived to the home they heard the couple arguing inside. When they spoke with Lometa, the man fled out the back door.

According to law enforcement, officers chased Jerimie for several blocks before he entered the passenger side of a black SUV, driven by Lometa.

Police said Lometa refused to stop for several more blocks, but the SUV eventually stopped in the 1400 block of W Brame St. and Jerimie ran into the brush.

Jerimie was arrested and found to have an outstanding felony warrant charging him with violation of a protective order with at least two prior arrests along with evading arrest or detention, according to law enforcement.

Lometa was also arrested and charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and hindering apprehension of a wanted person.

Both, Jerimie and Lometa were later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

