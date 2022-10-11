Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Paris couple charged after evading arrest

A Paris couple was arrested after they led police on a chase Friday afternoon.
A Paris couple was arrested after they led police on a chase Friday afternoon.(Paris Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris couple was arrested after they led police on a chase Friday afternoon.

Police said 34-year-old Jerimie Tyrell McDonald and 42-year-old Lometa Ryshette McDonald led them on a chase after a disturbance call at a home on W Sperry Ave.

Officers said when they arrived to the home they heard the couple arguing inside. When they spoke with Lometa, the man fled out the back door.

According to law enforcement, officers chased Jerimie for several blocks before he entered the passenger side of a black SUV, driven by Lometa.

Police said Lometa refused to stop for several more blocks, but the SUV eventually stopped in the 1400 block of W Brame St. and Jerimie ran into the brush.

Jerimie was arrested and found to have an outstanding felony warrant charging him with violation of a protective order with at least two prior arrests along with evading arrest or detention, according to law enforcement.

Lometa was also arrested and charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and hindering apprehension of a wanted person.

Both, Jerimie and Lometa were later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 17-year-old boy died after a head-on crash with a semi-truck Sunday afternoon.
Lindsay teen killed in head-on crash with semi
The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people for marijuana trafficking. Left to...
3 arrested in Garvin County for drug trafficking
A Marshall County woman accused of starving her own infant has decided to let a judge decide if...
Kingston mom accused of starving baby to have non-jury trial in November
Troopers: Man dies after car plunges off washed-out bridge with barricades removed in North...
Driver dies after GPS leads him to bridge washed out years before, officials say
Ardmore Police released the name of the man killed in a shooting last week, it’s just one of a...
Police looking for leads after multiple shootings in Ardmore

Latest News

The City of Ardmore confirmed Tuesday that three employees at city hall have tested positiive...
Millions of federal relief dollars to be spent in Southern Oklahoma
Mackenzie Scott donates 6 million dollars to Texoma Health Foundation
Texoma Health Foundation awarded 6 million dollar donation
Mackenzie Scott donates 6 million dollars to Texoma Health Foundation
Texoma Health Foundation receives 6 million dollar donation
Unregistered or new Texas voters have until Tuesday to meet the deadline. Oklahomans have until...
Voter registration for the November midterms ends this week