Sherman gears up for meeting with unbeaten Reedy

Sherman ready for Reedy
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Bearcats are looking to get back into the win column this week when they host undefeated Frisco Reedy.

The Bearcats are looking for a win after a 13-6 loss to Frisco Heritage. It marks the fourth time the Bearcats have lost a one-score game this season.

“For whatever reason we’re on the wrong side of these one score games,” head coach Cory Cain said. “We have to focus and be consistent in our opportunities and when they are there we have to take them. It’s two or three plays a game that has been the outcome in nearly every game we’ve played this year. So, you know, whatever we’ve got to do. We’re going to turn over every rock and find out and figure it out.”

