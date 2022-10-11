Supreme Court denies review of Sherman man’s death row conviction

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that it will not hear the Sherman capitol murder case of Andre Lee Thomas.

According to the Grayson County’s District Attorney’s Office, Thomas was convicted in the 15th District Court of Grayson County in March 2005 for the capital murder of a child, Leyha Marie Hughes, in Sherman on March 27, 2004, and sentenced to the death penalty by a jury. Thomas had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Evidence at trial showed that on March 27, 2004, Thomas walked to the residence of his estranged wife, Laura Christine Thomas, and upon entry, brutally stabbed her and two young children, Andre Lee Boren and Leyha Hughes, to death.

The district attorneys office said Thomas later stabbed himself and then surrendered to police. He underwent surgery and was later held in the Grayson County Jail where he removed one of his eyes. He was initially found incompetent and hospitalized but was later found to be competent to stand trial.

According to the DA’s office the case was appealed to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals where it was affirmed on direct appeal and in a subsequent appeal by way of a Writ of Habeas Corpus. Appeals were also taken to the U.S. District Court of the Eastern District of Texas, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, and now the U.S. Supreme Court all of whom affirmed the conviction and sentence.

“Assuming there are no further motions filed in the U.S. Supreme Court, we will be asking Judge Fallon for an execution date,” said Kerye Ashmore, 1st Assistant District Attorney for Grayson County and the lead prosecutor in the Thomas trial. “After that, I am sure there will be extensive hearings requested by Thomas’ counsel to determine if Thomas is competent to be put to death.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.