Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Supreme Court denies review of Sherman man’s death row conviction

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that it will not hear the Sherman capitol murder case of Andre Lee...
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that it will not hear the Sherman capitol murder case of Andre Lee Thomas.(KXII Staff)
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that it will not hear the Sherman capitol murder case of Andre Lee Thomas.

According to the Grayson County’s District Attorney’s Office, Thomas was convicted in the 15th District Court of Grayson County in March 2005 for the capital murder of a child, Leyha Marie Hughes, in Sherman on March 27, 2004, and sentenced to the death penalty by a jury. Thomas had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Evidence at trial showed that on March 27, 2004, Thomas walked to the residence of his estranged wife, Laura Christine Thomas, and upon entry, brutally stabbed her and two young children, Andre Lee Boren and Leyha Hughes, to death.

The district attorneys office said Thomas later stabbed himself and then surrendered to police. He underwent surgery and was later held in the Grayson County Jail where he removed one of his eyes. He was initially found incompetent and hospitalized but was later found to be competent to stand trial.

According to the DA’s office the case was appealed to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals where it was affirmed on direct appeal and in a subsequent appeal by way of a Writ of Habeas Corpus. Appeals were also taken to the U.S. District Court of the Eastern District of Texas, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, and now the U.S. Supreme Court all of whom affirmed the conviction and sentence.

“Assuming there are no further motions filed in the U.S. Supreme Court, we will be asking Judge Fallon for an execution date,” said Kerye Ashmore, 1st Assistant District Attorney for Grayson County and the lead prosecutor in the Thomas trial. “After that, I am sure there will be extensive hearings requested by Thomas’ counsel to determine if Thomas is competent to be put to death.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 17-year-old boy died after a head-on crash with a semi-truck Sunday afternoon.
Lindsay teen killed in head-on crash with semi
The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people for marijuana trafficking. Left to...
3 arrested in Garvin County for drug trafficking
A Marshall County woman accused of starving her own infant has decided to let a judge decide if...
Kingston mom accused of starving baby to have non-jury trial in November
Troopers: Man dies after car plunges off washed-out bridge with barricades removed in North...
Driver dies after GPS leads him to bridge washed out years before, officials say
Ardmore Police released the name of the man killed in a shooting last week, it’s just one of a...
Police looking for leads after multiple shootings in Ardmore

Latest News

Two-way traffic has been restored on University Boulevard in Durant from Westside Drive to...
Construction on University Blvd in Durant is moving along
Tuesday around 1 p.m., Bells Police said a couple stopped in the middle of Highway 56.
Domestic dispute in Bells lands one man in jail
DPS said they suspect Eldridge had been drinking.
Motorcyclist thrown from bike near Denison Dam
Exciting new technology arrived at the Choctaw Casino & Resort in Durant.
Choctaw Casino adding robot servers