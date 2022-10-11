Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

YouTube comments lead to arrest of Lindsay man

Google and YouTube reported that an account with the man's name, birthday and phone number had...
Google and YouTube reported that an account with the man's name, birthday and phone number had made vulgar comments on innocuous videos of children, according to court records.
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KXII) - The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Marion Elvis Fondren after a cyber tip came in from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Google and YouTube reported that an account with Fondren’s name, birthday and phone number had made vulgar comments on innocuous videos of children, according to court records.

“He’s dabbling back into things he’s not supposed to be, and we’re taking it very very seriously,” Garvin County Sheriff Jim Mullett said. “We feel like this could possibly take him into a couple more counties too. We’re just in the beginning stages of our investigation, but we got him off the streets, he’s in jail.”

Court records show it’s not Fondren’s first time being charged with a crime like this. He pled guilty to indecent proposals to a child under 16 in 2015, and spent two and a half years of a three-year sentence in prison,  followed by three years of probation.

“He’s been in trouble with it before, and so that’s got me concerned,” Mullett said.

Mullett said the sex offender registry is supposed to help keep tabs on people like Fondren, but when these crimes happen online, it gets harder.

“The problem with that is that it’s hard for us to go check every phone, every computer,” Mullett said. “Our main thing is to make sure that they’re where they’re supposed to be, where they say they’re gonna be, the places they’re not supposed to go, are they compliant with that. But yeah, it needs to be revamped.”

Mullett said as criminals get more tech-savvy, so does the Internet Crimes Against Children task force.

“We’re able to purchase some equipment that will help us to kind of stay up a little bit to look into the phones, the tablets and some of these computers,” Mullett said. “So we’ve got some high-tech programs. So we’re excited about that.”

Fondren has been charged with possessing child pornography, soliciting sex with a minor, and violating the computer crimes act. Mullett said depending on how their investigation goes, Fondren could be looking at more charges.

“If he’s on a platform out there admitting to abusing some of his family members, we’re gonna take it seriously,” Mullett said. “We’re gonna look into every aspect of his life. We want to make sure that children are safe.”

Fondren’s bond was set at $150,000.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 17-year-old boy died after a head-on crash with a semi-truck Sunday afternoon.
Lindsay teen killed in head-on crash with semi
A Marshall County woman accused of starving her own infant has decided to let a judge decide if...
Kingston mom accused of starving baby to have non-jury trial in November
The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people for marijuana trafficking. Left to...
3 arrested in Garvin County for drug trafficking
Troopers: Man dies after car plunges off washed-out bridge with barricades removed in North...
Driver dies after GPS leads him to bridge washed out years before, officials say
A person died after a crash on Highway 32, involving a semi-truck, pickup, and motorcycle...
One killed in 3-vehicle crash in Love County

Latest News

A person died after a crash on Highway 32, involving a semi-truck, pickup, and motorcycle...
One killed in 3-vehicle crash in Love County
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that it will not hear the Sherman capitol murder case of Andre Lee...
Supreme Court denies review of Sherman man’s death row conviction
Two-way traffic has been restored on University Boulevard in Durant from Westside Drive to...
Construction on University Blvd in Durant is moving along
Tuesday around 1 p.m., Bells Police said a couple stopped in the middle of Highway 56.
Domestic dispute in Bells lands one man in jail