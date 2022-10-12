Durant headed to state for 9th straight year

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Durant Lady Lions softball team is headed to state, and if that statement sounds familiar, it’s because they have been the last nine years in a row.

Durant lost three college level players from last year’s team and it’s not the first time they have been able to reload from a loaded roster the year before. This group struggled some early but found their stride in post-season play.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.