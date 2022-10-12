Texoma Local
Explosion overnight at Coal Co. natural gas plant

No injuries were reported in the blast.
No injuries were reported in the blast.(Caney VFD)
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COAL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An explosion rocked a natural gas plant in Coal County overnight Monday.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. confirms there was a fire at the company’s Arkoma 1 compressor station approximately 10 miles north of Coalgate.

Local emergency responders are assisting with the response, and have closed Old 75 Road (N. 3840 Road) between Jennings and Jones Roads for public safety.

There have been no injuries, and there is currently no indication of off-site impact, the company said.

“MPLX’s top priorities are the safety of its workers, responders and neighbors, and to limit environmental impact,” the company said in a statement to News 12.

Marathon says regulatory notifications have been made and an investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the incident.

T10 deployed along with several other tankers from Atoka Co to form a tanker strike team to Coal County by request of...

Posted by Caney VFD, Caney, OK on Tuesday, October 11, 2022

