Fire officials provide safety precautions as seasons change

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) -October 9-15, marks fire prevention week.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, space heaters account for more than two in five fires, as well as the majority of deaths in homes.

Grayson County Fire Marsh, John Weda said, “a lot of times people use them in their bedrooms, and they put them too close to combustibles or too close to a bed that somebody in the middle of the night may kick a pillow or comforter.”

Weda said to read your space heaters manufacturer’s instructions.

However, three feet from flammable objects is a safe distance.

“I’d recommend anyone that has an old space heater, they can take it, plug it in, turn it on, and tip it over. If it does not turn off, I’d recommend that they replace that with a newer one and it does do that.” Weda added.

Weda, who has been investigating fires for about 20 years, says winter is the peak time for fire related tragedies.

But there are ways to keep your family safe, “we’d advise people if they have a fireplace to make sure their fireplace is clean, we’d recommend having it professionally cleaned, having a chimney sweep come out.”

Weda also suggests checking your alarms, if you have a wood burning fireplace in your home, we’d recommend carbon monoxide detectors or if you have a gas appliance, whether it’s propane or natural gas, working smoke alarms, you need those in your house.”

Andy Brazie, Assistant Fire Marshal for Grayson County said there’s even kid friendly fire alarms on the market.

“Instead of having a loud beeping noise or some sort of obnoxious noise, you can actually record in your own voice, so the parents can actually tell their children, ‘they’re a fire alarm, you need to leave’ and stuff like that. And they’re finding out that those are actually more effective,” Braize said.

The Grayson County Fire Marshal’s Office said creating a family safety plan in case of fire in key, map out different exit points within the house.

And in the event that you wake up to flames, roll out of bed and stay low to the ground.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.