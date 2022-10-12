Madill man dies in crash

MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - A Madill man died in a single vehicle crash Monday evening.

Oklahoma troopers said it happened at approximately 7:30 p.m. on State Highway 199 three miles east of Madill.

Troopers said Jesse Patino, 34, was travelling east when he went off the road, struck a fence and rolled his vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say the crash remains under investigation.

Patino was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.