Madill man dies in crash
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - A Madill man died in a single vehicle crash Monday evening.
Oklahoma troopers said it happened at approximately 7:30 p.m. on State Highway 199 three miles east of Madill.
Troopers said Jesse Patino, 34, was travelling east when he went off the road, struck a fence and rolled his vehicle.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers say the crash remains under investigation.
Patino was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
