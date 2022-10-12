Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Major pharmacies facing ADHD drug shortages amid record-high demand, report says

Pharmacies are reportedly having trouble keeping the prescription drug Adderall in stock.
Pharmacies are reportedly having trouble keeping the prescription drug Adderall in stock.(psphotograph via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - ADHD patients could have trouble filling their prescriptions.

Bloomberg reports pharmacy chains like CVS and Walgreens are having difficulty keeping Adderall in stock at locations across the country.

Adderall is a drug commonly used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

According to Bloomberg, Walgreens says supply chain challenges are affecting its supply of Adderall.

Pharmacies have also reportedly seen a record-high demand amid the pandemic as diagnoses of mental health disorders have increased.

Bloomberg stated several drug manufacturers have had both generic and brand pills on backorder over the past month.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person died after a crash on Highway 32, involving a semi-truck, pickup, and motorcycle...
One killed in 3-vehicle crash in Love County
DPS said they suspect Eldridge had been drinking.
Motorcyclist thrown from bike near Denison Dam
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that it will not hear the Sherman capitol murder case of Andre Lee...
Supreme Court denies review of Sherman man’s death row conviction
Exciting new technology arrived at the Choctaw Casino & Resort in Durant.
Choctaw Casino adding robot servers
Tuesday around 1 p.m., Bells Police said a couple stopped in the middle of Highway 56.
Domestic dispute in Bells lands one man in jail

Latest News

Veronica Sance holds a sign at a news conference to denounce racism and demand change in...
Scandalized Los Angeles leader resigns City Council seat
In a video posted to social media, Nelly is seen taking off his jacket and giving it to Jake...
Nelly gives fan with Lesch-Nyhan syndrome the jacket off his back
FILE - Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million for Sandy Hook lies
Actor Kevin Spacey leaves court following the day's proceedings in a civil trial, Thursday, Oct...
Emotional Anthony Rapp: I knew I wasn’t Spacey’s only victim