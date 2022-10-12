Mild Thursday, Hot and Windy Friday

A downright hot Wednesday transitions to cooler winds blowing for Thursday. Morning lows begin near 50 degrees, followed by daytime highs about 10 degrees cooler than what we experienced Wednesday, so we will max out in the lower 80s. Winds should be moderate from the north at about 10 mph.

Winds quickly return to the south and become very gusty on Friday, making for high fire danger with maximum temperatures returning into the lower 90s. Saturday will also be windy and hot, but with a chance of a few showers as a cold front approaches late in the day. The front arrives late Saturday or early Sunday with a fairly potential for rain and thunderstorms along with much cooler daytime highs. There’s a very small chance of an isolated severe storm, overall it looks like lightning and welcome downpours.

The highest chance of rain appears to be Sunday as a slow-moving upper low passes. Dry conditions return next week but with fall-friendly highs in the 60s and 70s. So, it looks like our “Summertime in mid-October” will be over in just a few more days!

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.