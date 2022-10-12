Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Mild Thursday, Hot and Windy Friday

...BUT....promising rain chances and much cooler by Sunday!
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A downright hot Wednesday transitions to cooler winds blowing for Thursday. Morning lows begin near 50 degrees, followed by daytime highs about 10 degrees cooler than what we experienced Wednesday, so we will max out in the lower 80s. Winds should be moderate from the north at about 10 mph.

Winds quickly return to the south and become very gusty on Friday, making for high fire danger with maximum temperatures returning into the lower 90s. Saturday will also be windy and hot, but with a chance of a few showers as a cold front approaches late in the day. The front arrives late Saturday or early Sunday with a fairly potential for rain and thunderstorms along with much cooler daytime highs. There’s a very small chance of an isolated severe storm, overall it looks like lightning and welcome downpours.

The highest chance of rain appears to be Sunday as a slow-moving upper low passes. Dry conditions return next week but with fall-friendly highs in the 60s and 70s. So, it looks like our “Summertime in mid-October” will be over in just a few more days!

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person died after a crash on Highway 32, involving a semi-truck, pickup, and motorcycle...
One killed in 3-vehicle crash in Love County
DPS said they suspect Eldridge had been drinking.
Motorcyclist thrown from bike near Denison Dam
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that it will not hear the Sherman capitol murder case of Andre Lee...
Supreme Court denies review of Sherman man’s death row conviction
Exciting new technology arrived at the Choctaw Casino & Resort in Durant.
Choctaw Casino adding robot servers
Google and YouTube reported that an account with the man's name, birthday and phone number had...
YouTube comments lead to arrest of Lindsay man

Latest News

Overnight Weather: Oct 12-13, 2022
Overnight Weather: Oct 12-13, 2022
Full Morning Weather 10/12/2022
Full Morning Weather 10/12/2022
Evening Forecast - Tues, Oct 11
Evening Forecast - Tues, Oct 11
Full Morning Weather 10/11/2022
Full Morning Weather 10/11/2022