Missing Plano woman may be in Lake Texoma area, police say

Police are searching for an endangered missing woman, believed to be in the Lake Texoma area.
Police are searching for an endangered missing woman, believed to be in the Lake Texoma area.(Plano Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - Police are searching for an endangered missing woman, believed to be in the Lake Texoma area.

The Plano Police Department said 63-year-old Diane Slackney is approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Officers said she drives a 2012 gray Honda CR-V bearing Texas license plate number BGF7151.

Officers said Slackney drives a 2012 gray Honda CR-V bearing Texas license plate number BGF7151.(Plano Police Department)

Police said Slackney was last heard from on September 30, 2022, but she made a social media post that caused concern for self-harm on October 6, 2022.

According to law enforcement, they received information that indicated her phone was in the Pottsboro area on October 6 at approximately 4:30 p.m. They believe Slackney is currently in the Lake Texoma area.

If you have any information regarding her current whereabouts you are asked to call 911 immediately and reference Plano incident 22-178695.

