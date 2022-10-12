Texoma Local
Plainview gears up for showdown with Pauls Valley

Plainview gearing up for Pauls Valley
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Plainview Indians are coming off a huge win against rival Lone Grove.. Now, they have another big district game with Pauls Valley coming to town.

The Indians have control of their own destiny as they pursue the district championship. Joe Price and company know that Pauls Valley will be a worthy check point, as they try to stay unbeaten in the league.

