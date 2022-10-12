Texoma Local
Target, Best Buy will close once again on Thanksgiving

Target and Best Buy have announced they will once again be closing all of their stores on...
Target and Best Buy have announced they will once again be closing all of their stores on Thanksgiving Day.(WMTV)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Retailers such as Target and Best Buy are joining other big box stores in closing their doors on Thanksgiving Day.

Target is continuing its new Thanksgiving tradition of closing its stores during the holiday. Target started closing its locations nationwide on Thanksgiving Day amid the pandemic in 2020. Company CEO Brian Cornell informed all team members that stores would remain closed on Thanksgiving moving forward.

The retailer shared that it has reinvented its approach to the holiday selling season by spreading savings over several weeks versus a condensed timeframe.

“We’ve found new ways to help guests get holiday deals earlier than ever in the season, and we do an exceptional job meeting the demand during the peak weeks when so many of our guests turn out to shop,” Cornell said.

Best Buy will begin extending its hours on Oct. 30 and offer Thanksgiving deals online, but it will also close all its stores for the holiday.

According to The Associated Press, Thanksgiving has historically not been a big sales day overall because stores usually opened their doors around 5 p.m. However, it’s been a big online sales day.

Best Buy said its team is hiring thousands of seasonal employees for its stores and distribution centers for the holiday shopping season.

On Tuesday, Kohl’s announced it would be closing its doors on Thanksgiving Day.

