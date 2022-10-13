Texoma Local
17 emergency vehicles dispatched to grass fire near Pottsboro

A grass fire near pottsboro burns close to 120 acres of land
A grass fire near pottsboro burns close to 120 acres of land(KXII)
By Kayla Holt
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - Firefighters still don’t know the exact cause of Wednesday’s grass fire that occurred just west of Pottsboro, but are asking residents to be mindful that drought conditions make it easy to spark a fire.

As many as 17 vehicles were dispatched to fight the fire, which officials say grew from covering an acre and a half of land and quickly spread to as much as about 120 acres.

After putting out the fire, officials have a message for residents.

Lt. Jay Leird, of locust fire department, said, “The ongoing drought is a problem for everybody... the public has to remain aware and conscious of the risk of any outdoor burning that could create a potential wildfire.”

