17 emergency vehicles dispatched to grass fire near Pottsboro

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - Firefighters still don’t know the exact cause of Wednesday’s grass fire that occurred just west of Pottsboro, but are asking residents to be mindful that drought conditions make it easy to spark a fire.

As many as 17 vehicles were dispatched to fight the fire, which officials say grew from covering an acre and a half of land and quickly spread to as much as about 120 acres.

After putting out the fire, officials have a message for residents.

Lt. Jay Leird, of locust fire department, said, “The ongoing drought is a problem for everybody... the public has to remain aware and conscious of the risk of any outdoor burning that could create a potential wildfire.”

