Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

3 arrested, 1 wanted for methamphetamine trafficking

Three people were arrested, and a woman is wanted for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine....
Three people were arrested, and a woman is wanted for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. Left to right: Cody Joel, Maegan Turley, and Lyndell White(Marshall County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Three people were arrested and a woman is wanted for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said that Cody Joel, Maegan Turley, and Lyndell White were arrested, but there is still an outstanding warrant for Teresa Jones for the drug charges.

According to the sheriffs office, the arrests were part of a larger warrant roundup by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics. They said it comes after several months of investigation.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and the Madill Police Department served the warrants on 20 people across seven counties, including Marshall County.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person died after a crash on Highway 32, involving a semi-truck, pickup, and motorcycle...
One killed in 3-vehicle crash in Love County
DPS said they suspect Eldridge had been drinking.
Motorcyclist thrown from bike near Denison Dam
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that it will not hear the Sherman capitol murder case of Andre Lee...
Supreme Court denies review of Sherman man’s death row conviction
Exciting new technology arrived at the Choctaw Casino & Resort in Durant.
Choctaw Casino adding robot servers
Google and YouTube reported that an account with the man's name, birthday and phone number had...
YouTube comments lead to arrest of Lindsay man

Latest News

A missing Plano woman was found safe Wednesday afternoon.
Missing Plano woman found safe in Denison, police say
According to the national fire protection association, space heaters account for more than two...
Fire officials provide safety precautions as seasons change
A Madill man died in a single vehicle crash Tuesday evening.
Madill man dies in crash
No injuries were reported in the blast.
Explosion overnight at Coal Co. natural gas plant