3 arrested, 1 wanted for methamphetamine trafficking

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Three people were arrested and a woman is wanted for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said that Cody Joel, Maegan Turley, and Lyndell White were arrested, but there is still an outstanding warrant for Teresa Jones for the drug charges.

According to the sheriffs office, the arrests were part of a larger warrant roundup by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics. They said it comes after several months of investigation.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and the Madill Police Department served the warrants on 20 people across seven counties, including Marshall County.

