Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Eggo launches boozy eggnog for the holiday season

A delicious, Eggo-Inspired cream liqueur to help grownups L'Eggo during the holiday season.
A delicious, Eggo-Inspired cream liqueur to help grownups L'Eggo during the holiday season.(Kellogg Company)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It’s the holiday boozy treat you didn’t know you needed: an Eggo-inspired cream liqueur.

The holiday liqueur is a partnership between Kellogg Eggomade and craft distillery Sugarlands Distilling Company. The pair is giving parents a chance to enjoy one of their favorite items during their “evening me time.”

The “Eggo Nog Appalachian Sippin’ Cream” is a rich, rum-based liqueur with cinnamon and nutmeg.

The Eggo nog will be available in select retailers nationwide throughout the holiday season.

Anyone who wants to buy some must be 21 years or older.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A missing Plano woman was found safe Wednesday afternoon.
Missing Plano woman found safe in Denison, police say
Three people were arrested, and a woman is wanted for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine....
3 arrested, 1 wanted for methamphetamine trafficking
A Madill man died in a single vehicle crash Tuesday evening.
Madill man dies in crash
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that it will not hear the Sherman capitol murder case of Andre Lee...
Supreme Court denies review of Sherman man’s death row conviction
Google and YouTube reported that an account with the man's name, birthday and phone number had...
YouTube comments lead to arrest of Lindsay man

Latest News

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for...
State Police: three officers shot in Bristol
President Joe Biden returns a salute as he exits Air Force One at Philadelphia International...
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks as White House aims to speed up pace of building infrastructure
FILE - Kyiv regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba said the strike early Thursday morning occurred in...
Ukraine gets more air defense pledges as Russia hits cities
FILE - A TV screen showing a news program reporting about a North Korean missile launch with...
North Korea fires another missile, flies warplanes near South Korean border
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
NY attorney general asks for court oversight of Trump Org.