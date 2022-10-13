Family ghost tours around Grayson Co.

GRAYSON CO., Texas (KXII) -Ghost sightings, mysterious disappearances, and unexplained phenomena.

Make-believe? Or real life stories that happened in Grayson County.

Both Denison and Sherman offer downtown ghost walking tours.

Sarah McRae, Sherman Tourism and Main Street Manager said, “a lot of people really enjoy this spooky like of tales and especially the histories of downtowns, we have a lot of new people here so it’s kind of a fun way to learn some history that you won’t always find online.”

Natalie Bauman, guide for Downtown Denison Ghost Tours said, “you get the hauntings on main street but you also get the history behind it.”

Bauman is also an author and the tours are based off of her book series ‘Red River Hauntings – True Ghost Stories.’

“We have three different tours this year, three separate ones so to get the whole experience, you’ll have to take all of them,” Bauman said.

Downtown Denison Ghost Tours begin this weekend and run every Friday and Saturday in October.

For Sherman’s Haunted History Tours, “this Friday and then 21st, 22nd and 28th our the remaining tours,” McRae said.

For tickets, you can visit each tour’s Facebook page.

“It’s a really great date night or just a fun fall activity,” McRae added.

