Gunter to face much improved Howe Bulldogs team

Gunter-Howe prepare for district clash
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - Before the start of the season, football fans might not have thought much about the Howe-Gunter game, until now.

What a turnaround it has been for the Bulldogs. They are now 5-1 on the season and will put Gunter’s undefeated record to the test on Friday night. This game represents a key contest in Gunter’s quest to win the district championship again.

