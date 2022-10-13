Gunter to face much improved Howe Bulldogs team

GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - Before the start of the season, football fans might not have thought much about the Howe-Gunter game, until now.

What a turnaround it has been for the Bulldogs. They are now 5-1 on the season and will put Gunter’s undefeated record to the test on Friday night. This game represents a key contest in Gunter’s quest to win the district championship again.

