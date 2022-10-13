Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Healdton man arrested, accused of soliciting minor for sex

An internet group’s sting operation ended with a Healdton man behind bars, accused of...
An internet group’s sting operation ended with a Healdton man behind bars, accused of soliciting a minor for sex.(Carter County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEALDTON, Okla. (KXII) - An internet group’s sting operation ended with a Healdton man behind bars, accused of soliciting a minor for sex.

According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, a group called Online Predator Exposure posed as a 14-year-old girl named “Marlie” who lived in Ardmore on Facebook and began receiving messages from Anthony Leroy Byrd.

Documents state Byrd initiated contact with the woman posing as a child on September 23, 2022 by sending her an emoji with a waving hand.

Byrd sent several explicit messages, including photographs to “Marlie,” according to court documents. In some of the messages Byrd described the size of his penis, and asked her if she was a virgin. Byrd even attempted to meet “Marlie” in Ardmore or the Duncan area.

According to court documents, Byrd was arrested on October 10, and during the arrest officers found a bag that contained multiple sex toys in his pickup.

After being transported to the Healdton Police Department for an interview, Byrd admitted to officers that he was “flattered” by the fact a beautiful young girl would find him attractive, according to court documents.

Byrd was taken to the Carter County Jail and charged with soliciting sexual conduct with a minor by use of technology. If convicted he faces up to a decade in prison.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A missing Plano woman was found safe Wednesday afternoon.
Missing Plano woman found safe in Denison, police say
Three people were arrested, and a woman is wanted for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine....
3 arrested, 1 wanted for methamphetamine trafficking
A Madill man died in a single vehicle crash Tuesday evening.
Madill man dies in crash
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that it will not hear the Sherman capitol murder case of Andre Lee...
Supreme Court denies review of Sherman man’s death row conviction
Sherman police were called to a drive by shooting
Sherman police respond to a drive by shooting in local neighborhood

Latest News

mistrial for a sexual assault trial
Grayson County child sexual assault trial results to a mistrial
For tickets, you can visit each tour’s Facebook page.
Family ghost tours around Grayson Co.
A Stephens County man was charged with first degree manslaughter for a crash back in February...
Stephens County man charged with manslaughter in crash that killed wife
Police are asking for help locating a missing Gainesville man.
Police searching for missing Gainesville man