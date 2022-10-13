HIGH Fire Danger Friday, Soaking Rain Potential by Sat. Night

Thursday’s weather turned out fabulous with temperatures mostly in the 70s to around 80, moderate north breezes and super-dry air. Clear skies, diminishing winds, and the parched air mass will allow for strong cooling, and you’ll probably want a jacket in the morning. Expect lows in the range of mid 40s to near 50 degrees.

Stiff southwesterly winds and high temperatures near 90 degrees Friday return us to very high fire danger conditions. The entire area is in an extreme to exceptional drought and it’s not going to take much to trigger a big fire. Please avoid outdoor burning which is illegal in almost all of the News 12 viewing area, and avoid outdoor welding unless you are over a non-flammable surface safely away from grass or other debris. It may sound silly, but even chain dragging can produce enough sparks to generate a fire. A 250-acre blaze was started over southern Oklahoma a few years ago by just such an incident. Please be fire aware!

The good news is coming from our weekend skies as a gusty southerly surface flow teams up with an upper low and surface cold front to offer up some significant rain Saturday night and Sunday. The cold front is quite strong, and highs in the low 90s Saturday will be replaced by high temperatures in the 60s most of next week. The rain event should end by Monday, with most of next week featuring clear, rather chilly nights and sunny, cool days. Serious fall conditions are not far away!

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.