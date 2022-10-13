Lone Grove looks to defend softball title at state

LONE GROVE, Okla. (KXII) - The Lone Grove softball team will look to defend their title as they head to Oklahoma City for the state tournament.

Lone Grove is making the trip to state for the sixth year in a row. They have been to the title game the past two years, winning the championship last season. This year, they have some new faces in the lineup, combined with some great upper-class players with big game experience.

Lone Grove will play Skiatook in the opening round on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.