Oklahoma approves 20 million in emergency drought relief funding for farmers and ranchers

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - The difference between the Hat Six Ranch two years ago and now is drastic.

What was once a sprawling field of lush green grass is all dead.

“I’m fifty-five years old, and I’ve been in agriculture my whole life,” said Mike Vandevier, a farmer and the owner of Southern Select Feeds. “I would say, especially on the water side of it. This is the worst I’ve ever seen it.”

Almost all of Texoma is in an extreme drought.

Other parts of Johnston County are in an exceptional drought.

“The drought is one thing, but water,” said Vandevier. “A lot of our producers that have cattle and even your farmers don’t have enough water to survive.”

Last week Governor Stitt signed a bill designating $20 million for an Emergency Drought Relief Fund, helping farmers and ranchers pay for alternative water sources.

“It’s going to be invaluable,” said Vandevier. “It’s a struggle, and I watch them, and feed prices are extremely high. We’re very sympathetic. Everybody has to be. It’s tough out there.”

But the deadline to request help from the state is coming up fast on November 1.

“There’s a sense of urgency,” said Vandevier. “If you think you want to participate in this cost-share program, I’d encourage people to get on in there.”

Vandevier said in Johnston County grants could be up to $7,500.

“To my fellow ranchers out there, just hang on if you can,” said Vandevier. “Better days will come.”

