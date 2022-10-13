Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Police on scene of active shooting in Raleigh, N.C.

Police in Raleigh are investigating a shooting incident near the Neuse River Greenway.
Police in Raleigh are investigating a shooting incident near the Neuse River Greenway.(Neuse River Greenway)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (Gray News) - The Raleigh Police Department is currently on the scene of an active shooting.

Police responded to the area of the Neuse River Greenway, a popular greenway area for residents.

The department on Twitter advised nearby residents to remain in their homes and drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in this investigation.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A missing Plano woman was found safe Wednesday afternoon.
Missing Plano woman found safe in Denison, police say
Three people were arrested, and a woman is wanted for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine....
3 arrested, 1 wanted for methamphetamine trafficking
A Madill man died in a single vehicle crash Tuesday evening.
Madill man dies in crash
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that it will not hear the Sherman capitol murder case of Andre Lee...
Supreme Court denies review of Sherman man’s death row conviction
Sherman police were called to a drive by shooting
Sherman police respond to a drive by shooting in local neighborhood

Latest News

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for...
State Police: three officers shot in Bristol
FILE - The panel included new evidence from the U.S. Secret Service about its actions with...
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
NY seeks court oversight after Trump Organization’s concerning moves
From left; Abby Hoyer, Tom and Gena Hoyer, and Michael Schulman react during the reading of...
Parkland school shooter to get life sentence for killing 17