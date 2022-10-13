Texoma Local
Police searching for missing Gainesville man

Police are asking for help locating a missing Gainesville man.
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Police are asking for help locating a missing Gainesville man.

The Gainesville Police Department said 47-year-old Keith Edward Glover is 6 feet tall, weighs 190 pounds, has graying brown hair, and green eyes. Glover is also unshaven and has a tattoo on his face near his left eye.

Police said Glover was last seen by friends on Friday, October 7 at a residence in Gainesville and has not been in contact with family since October 6.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Gainesville Police Department by calling (940) 668-7777, or through Facebook at Facebook.com/GTPolice. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Crimes Tip Hotline at (940) 612-0000.

