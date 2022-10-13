Pushmataha County man sentenced to 140 months in federal prison for sexual abuse

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KXII) - A Pushmataha County man was sentenced to nearly 12 years in federal prison for sexually abusing an intellectually disabled minor.

According to The Unites States Department of Justice, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that David Leroy Earls, 36, of Tuskahoma, was sentenced to 140 months imprisonment and 5 years of supervised release for three counts of sexual abuse in Indian Country.

The defendant was previously convicted by a federal jury. At the trial, the evidence proved Earls was in a relationship with the victim’s mother. The victim was intellectually disabled and required full time care. Earls took advantage of the victim’s disability and sexually abused her when she could not legally consent to sexual activity, according to the department of justice.

In addition to the 140 months of incarceration within the Bureau of Prisons, Earls must register as a sex offender upon his release from prison, he cannot live with or be alone with a minor without prior approval, he must submit to a sex offender or mental health treatment program as recommended, including polygraphs to make sure he is in compliance, and he must submit to a search of his person, home, or computer.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma prosecuted the case because the defendant in this case is a member of a federally recognized Indian tribe and the crimes occurred in Pushmataha County, within the boundaries of the Choctaw Nation Reservation, and within the Eastern District of Oklahoma.

“The defendant exploited and sexually assaulted the victim whom he knew to be mentally and emotionally challenged,” said United States Attorney Christopher J. Wilson. “Earls’ callous acts warrant the punishment imposed by the Court.”

