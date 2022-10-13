Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Pushmataha County man sentenced to 140 months in federal prison for sexual abuse

A Pushmataha County man was sentenced to nearly 12 years in federal prison for sexual abuse.
A Pushmataha County man was sentenced to nearly 12 years in federal prison for sexual abuse.(Pushmataha County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KXII) - A Pushmataha County man was sentenced to nearly 12 years in federal prison for sexually abusing an intellectually disabled minor.

According to The Unites States Department of Justice, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that David Leroy Earls, 36, of Tuskahoma, was sentenced to 140 months imprisonment and 5 years of supervised release for three counts of sexual abuse in Indian Country.

The defendant was previously convicted by a federal jury. At the trial, the evidence proved Earls was in a relationship with the victim’s mother.  The victim was intellectually disabled and required full time care.  Earls took advantage of the victim’s disability and sexually abused her when she could not legally consent to sexual activity, according to the department of justice.

In addition to the 140 months of incarceration within the Bureau of Prisons, Earls must register as a sex offender upon his release from prison, he cannot live with or be alone with a minor without prior approval, he must submit to a sex offender or mental health treatment program as recommended, including polygraphs to make sure he is in compliance, and he must submit to a search of his person, home, or computer.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma prosecuted the case because the defendant in this case is a member of a federally recognized Indian tribe and the crimes occurred in Pushmataha County, within the boundaries of the Choctaw Nation Reservation, and within the Eastern District of Oklahoma.

“The defendant exploited and sexually assaulted the victim whom he knew to be mentally and emotionally challenged,” said United States Attorney Christopher J. Wilson. “Earls’ callous acts warrant the punishment imposed by the Court.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person died after a crash on Highway 32, involving a semi-truck, pickup, and motorcycle...
One killed in 3-vehicle crash in Love County
DPS said they suspect Eldridge had been drinking.
Motorcyclist thrown from bike near Denison Dam
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that it will not hear the Sherman capitol murder case of Andre Lee...
Supreme Court denies review of Sherman man’s death row conviction
Exciting new technology arrived at the Choctaw Casino & Resort in Durant.
Choctaw Casino adding robot servers
Google and YouTube reported that an account with the man's name, birthday and phone number had...
YouTube comments lead to arrest of Lindsay man

Latest News

Sherman police were called to a drive by shooting
Sherman police respond to a drive by shooting in local neighborhood
A grass fire near pottsboro burns close to 120 acres of land
17 emergency vehicles dispatched to grass fire near Pottsboro
Three people were arrested, and a woman is wanted for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine....
3 arrested, 1 wanted for methamphetamine trafficking
A missing Plano woman was found safe Wednesday afternoon.
Missing Plano woman found safe in Denison, police say