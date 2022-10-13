Sherman police respond to a drive by shooting in local neighborhood

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Around 4:30 pm on Wednesday, Sherman police were called to a drive-by shooting that took place behind The Grayson County Home-Hospice, just off of 75 in South Sherman.

Shots were fired at a house in the 700 block of South Austin Street.

Officers said an unknown person fired shots from a car but, at some point got out of the car and ran.

Police searched the area but didn’t find the suspect.

They said no one was hurt in the shooting and the drive-by is under investigation.

