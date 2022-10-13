Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Taco Bell’s nacho fries are back for a limited time

The loaded fries are topped with marinated steak and Truff’s hot sauce.
The loaded fries are topped with marinated steak and Truff’s hot sauce.(Taco Bell via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Nacho fries are back on Taco Bell’s menu for a limited time – and with a new topping.

Starting Oct. 13, Taco Bell will be offering “loaded Truff nacho fries,” teaming up with popular sauce brand Truff for a spicy collaboration.

The loaded fries are topped with marinated steak and Truff’s hot sauce.

The item will be available for the next two weeks or while supplies last.

The original nacho fries with cheese sauce will also be available.

Copyright 2022 Gray News. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

A missing Plano woman was found safe Wednesday afternoon.
Missing Plano woman found safe in Denison, police say
A Madill man died in a single vehicle crash Tuesday evening.
Madill man dies in crash
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that it will not hear the Sherman capitol murder case of Andre Lee...
Supreme Court denies review of Sherman man’s death row conviction
Google and YouTube reported that an account with the man's name, birthday and phone number had...
YouTube comments lead to arrest of Lindsay man
A person died after a crash on Highway 32, involving a semi-truck, pickup, and motorcycle...
One killed in 3-vehicle crash in Love County

Latest News

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for...
State Police: three officers shot in Bristol
From left; Abby Hoyer, Tom and Gena Hoyer, and Michael Schulman react during the reading of...
LIVE: Parkland school shooter to get life sentence for killing 17
A 9-year-old boy died after a van that dropped him off steps away from his home hit him, police...
Boy hit, killed by van that had dropped him off, police say
A 9-year-old boy died after a van that dropped him off steps away from his home hit him, police...
Boy was dropped off by van, then struck and killed, police said