Whitesboro set for big district showdown with Brock

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - What could very well be the district championship game is on the schedule this week for the Whitesboro Bearcats when they take on Brock.

This game certainly represents who will take over the driver’s seat in the district. The winner takes the outright lead in the standings. It will be a great test for the Bearcats, facing one of the top ranked teams in the state.

