Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Whitesboro set for big district showdown with Brock

Whitesboro ready for Brock showdown
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - What could very well be the district championship game is on the schedule this week for the Whitesboro Bearcats when they take on Brock.

This game certainly represents who will take over the driver’s seat in the district. The winner takes the outright lead in the standings. It will be a great test for the Bearcats, facing one of the top ranked teams in the state.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person died after a crash on Highway 32, involving a semi-truck, pickup, and motorcycle...
One killed in 3-vehicle crash in Love County
DPS said they suspect Eldridge had been drinking.
Motorcyclist thrown from bike near Denison Dam
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that it will not hear the Sherman capitol murder case of Andre Lee...
Supreme Court denies review of Sherman man’s death row conviction
Exciting new technology arrived at the Choctaw Casino & Resort in Durant.
Choctaw Casino adding robot servers
Google and YouTube reported that an account with the man's name, birthday and phone number had...
YouTube comments lead to arrest of Lindsay man

Latest News

Whitesboro ready for Brock showdown
Whitesboro ready for Brock showdown
Sherman-Lovejoy Volleyball Highlights
Sherman-Lovejoy Volleyball Highlights
Durant softball prepares for state
Durant headed to state for 9th straight year
Ardmore gets ready for El Reno meeting
Ardmore looking to rebound against El Reno