7 cars damaged, some totaled after casino parking lot explosion

A car inside a parking garage at Choctaw Casino in Durant exploded last night, damaging 6 nearby cars, according to a press release from the casino.
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A car inside a parking garage at Choctaw Casino in Durant exploded last night, damaging 6 nearby cars, according to a press release from the casino.

Jason Wilkerson was having dinner with his dad and brother Thursday night when he heard someone describing a truck over the loudspeaker.

“The next thing i heard was a dark gray F150 limited edition,” Wilkerson said.

Thinking his truck had been hit or vandalized, Wilkerson made his way to the parking garage, where he saw his dream truck, now a charred, melted mess.

“Not much left of it,” Wilkerson said. “It looked like it had blown up.”

“The parking garage was a real tight squeeze,” Wilkerson said. “My car and the car that caught fire were maybe a foot apart. I mean I had to squeeze out of my car to get out. So I’m assuming cause the cars were so close. His car was also on the side that my gas tank was.”

The Durant Fire department confirmed a car exploded just before 10 Thursday night on the second floor of the north end of the Grand Casino parking garage. The explosion caused fire damage to 6 nearby cars.

“Mine was completely destroyed, there was no coming back from that one on my truck,” Wilkerson. “But some of the other ones definitely got some damaged. but i wasn’t paying as much attention to those as mine at the time..”

Durant fire said they’re still investigating, but they’ve ruled out foul play, and no injuries were reported

Wilkinson said he’s borrowing his son’s truck while he waits for the insurance to go through.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

