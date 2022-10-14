A+ Athlete: Lindsey Mauppin, Dodd City

DODD CITY, Texas (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is Lindsey Mauppin of Dodd City High School.

Lindsey is a straight A student with a 4.0 GPA and is ranked number one her class. She’s a member of National Honors Society, takes concurrent courses and has been on the A honor roll for her entire high school career.

“She is just competitive. Anything she does she is going to compete,” said Dodd City History teacher Chad Crossland. “Whether it is on the court, on the softball field, in the classroom, she is going to be the best that she can be. She just has that competitive desire.”

“I want them to look up to me, the under-classmen, to be like, she makes good grades, and she is also a starter on the basketball team,” said Mauppin. “You can do both. It’s possible and I want everyone to know that.”

On the softball field, Lindsey is as accomplished as they come. She is a state champion and has been named all-state twice. She made the all-state tournament team as the Lady Hornets shortstop. She is also a state champion in basketball and was named all-region. She has qualified for state in cross country three times and has made it to regionals in track in five different events.

“She is always ready to go. She is always very focused. She is very coachable,” said Dodd City Volleyball head coach Lindsay Carter. “She is one that you know you can depend on, and you don’t have to think twice about it. You know what you are going to get when she steps on the court.”

“I play a lot of team sports. You have a team in everything. You will be on a team for the rest of your life,” said Mauppin. “I think knowing how to work with others and how to be a leader, and help other people do their job, is part of that. I think that will help me for the rest of my life.”

