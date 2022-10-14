Texoma Local
Denison Firefighters visit Houston Elementary School for fire prevention week

Denison firefighters visit Houston Elementary School
Denison firefighters visit Houston Elementary School(KXII)
By Kayla Holt
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - In honor of fire prevention week, an elementary school in Denison received a special visit from firefighters.

Students were fired up for their annual visit from the Denison Fire Department.

Fire Marshal Harlan Owens said the kids normally get to tour the firetruck and learn a few fire safety tips.

Owens said, “So, we did this to try to be a little bit more interactive. Get them a little more involved, even sending stuff home to get their parents involved with them, so their parents see what they’re doing. So everybody in the house can learn from that fire escape plan.”

The firefighters were a hit with the crowd, but it was Sparky, the mascot, that really stole the show.

