Hot and Windy Saturday, Stormy Sunday

A few strong thunderstorms are possible late Saturday night
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Southwesterly winds will make for a hot and windy Saturday, highs should approach 90 degrees much like they did today.  Clouds will slowly increase during the afternoon but in general mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies can be expected.

Rain moves in Saturday night (well after sunset) and it may become heavy at times as a cold front arrives, there’s a small chance of severe weather as the front moves through but heavy rainfall, which will be welcome, is the primary story. A number of different models show rainfall potential from a half inch to as much as two inches!

Breezy and much cooler weather moves in for early next week as a big bubble of high pressure arrives. Chilly nights, with even a chance of frost, show up by mid-week as the driest air flows in. Southwesterly winds bump daytime temperatures back up close to 80 degrees by late week.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

