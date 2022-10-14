Texoma Local
How many are you gonna eat? Fletcher’s Corny Dog celebrates 80 years at the State Fair of Texas

By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DALLAS, Texas (KXII) -If you’ve ever been to the State Fair of Texas then you’ve definitely heard and seen the famous Fletcher’s Corny Dogs all over the fairgrounds, and you might have even ordered a dog or two.

News 12 got an inside look at how they are made and what makes this year so special compared to the rest.

Fletcher’s Corny Dogs are a staple food item of the State Fair of Texas and have been for the past 80 years, and this year in honor of the anniversary.

“Every Friday at the state fair, Fletcher’s is giving away 80 corny dogs to the first 80 people in line at all 7 locations,” Fletcher said.

Amber Fletcher is a third generation owner of Fletcher’s Corny Dogs.

Working the stands at the fairgrounds is something she’s done ever since she was a school girl.

“We all feel so blessed that we have the opportunity to be a vendor at the state fair of Texas and just very proud that our company has lasted 80 years and the whole family I mean it’s such a time to get together celebrate the tradition we love getting to feed customers Fletcher’s corny dogs and we love being a part of their state fair of Texas tradition,” Fletcher said.

Fletchers sells about 500 thousand corny dogs during the 24 days of the state fair of Texas.

They go through about 1,500 gallons of mustard and 800 gallons of ketchup every year.

“They are like world famous I guess, it’s always really good every year, kinda like a tradition to get it,” Corny Dog Eaters Jacob Hopkins and Tommy Alford said.

Fletchers have a variety of options to pick from from flavor options to even dietary options like a veggie dog or turkey dog.

“They are fantastic, we always go with the traditional one, sometimes we mix it up but this year we wanted to go with the classic,” Johnson said.

“There is something that is so magical that the state fair embodies and I mean we are just so honored to be a part of it,” Fletchers said.

