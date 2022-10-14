North Texas Municipal Water District celebrates completion of Bois d’Arc Lake

FANNIN CO., Texas (KXII) - After more than 20 years, the North Texas Municipal Water District finally celebrated the end of construction at Bois d’ Arc Lake, the first major reservoir to be built in Texas in 30 years.

“It’s probably a once-in-a-lifetime event for many of us,” said Newt Cunningham, Fannin County Judge-elect.

Getting to the final product took more than 1,000 construction workers, decades of planning, and $1.6 billion.

“It’s a culmination of a process that’s decades-long and that in itself is significant,” said Cunningham.

The North Texas Municipal Water District officially dedicated Bois d’ Arc Lake Friday, and it expects the 26-square-mile lake to yield 82 million gallons of water.

“One of the most basic needs of people in our world is access to safe and reliable drinking water,” said Jenna Covington. “With the tremendous growth we’re seeing in the north Texas area, it’s essential to provide additional drinking water to the people that are moving in.”

Fannin County officials said most of the water will go south to Dallas, but the lake itself is expected to bring in a boom to the local economy.

“I think it’s an opportunity for development, and I think it’s up to the county to husband that development along and do what’s best for the majority of the people in the county and at the same time recognize the needs of the people who need water from the lake,” said Cunningham.

With most of Texoma in an extreme drought, the lake isn’t open to the public yet, because of how low the levels are.

Now, Bois d’ Arc Lake is just waiting on rain before it can be enjoyed by everyone.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.