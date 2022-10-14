Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Researchers find alarming rise in cancer among young people across globe

A global epidemic of cancer among people younger than 50 could be emerging. (Source: CNN, CDC)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – More young people around the globe under the age of 50 are being diagnosed each year with early-onset cancer, according to a new study.

Dr. Suneel Kamath, a gastrointestinal medical oncologist at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio, said the variety of different cancers on the rise in young people really surprised him.

“The number of people that are presenting with advanced and unfortunately often incurable cancers in their 20s and 30s definitely seems to be skyrocketing,” Kamath said.

Early-onset cases are rising for 14 types of cancers, many of which affect the digestive system, according to a review of 44 countries’ cancer registries published in the journal Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology.

“The typical risk factors we think of that would cause these different tumor types are definitely different, specific to each one,” Kamath said.

The review mentions that sensitive testing happening more in young people could account for part of the upswing, but many, including Kamath, say it mostly comes down to lifestyle: obesity, diets rich in processed foods, smoking and alcohol consumption are among the factors.

Kamath said one of the most important things young people can do is advocate for themselves when something doesn’t feel right.

“Pay attention to, you know, what’s going on with your body,” Kamath said. “Some people are going to get some resistance from their medical team, and it does mean they need to push a little harder to get to the bottom of what’s going on.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were arrested, and a woman is wanted for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine....
3 arrested, 1 wanted for methamphetamine trafficking
A missing Plano woman was found safe Wednesday afternoon.
Missing Plano woman found safe in Denison, police say
Police are asking for help locating a missing Gainesville man.
Police searching for missing Gainesville man
Sherman police were called to a drive by shooting
Sherman police respond to a drive by shooting in local neighborhood
Murray Co. Deputies found thousands of pills, meth and 4 guns during a routine traffic stop
Murray County Deputies seize 3,000 fentanyl pills in routine traffic stop

Latest News

Fortunately, no one was injured and only the front siding of the home was damaged.
Trash can fire damages a home in Denison
A Kroger Mobile Market is shown in the Louisville, Kentucky, area. Kroger is seeking to expand...
Kroger seeks to create grocery giant in $20B Albertsons bid
Firefighter Megan Warfield was able to exit her mangled vehicle and began rendering aid to...
Firefighter gives birth less than 24 hours after being in car accident, helping other victims
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Sept. 3, 2022.
Justice Dept. seeks end to special master’s review of Trump docs
Watch D.O.G.S. or Dads of Great Students is a nation-wide program for elementary and secondary...
Whitewright dads getting involved at school with new program