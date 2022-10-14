Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Retail sales flat in Sept. as inflation takes toll on American households

FILE - Clothing sits on tables for shoppers in a Costco warehouse on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in...
FILE - Clothing sits on tables for shoppers in a Costco warehouse on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Sheridan, Colo.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The pace of sales at U.S. retailers was unchanged in September from August rising prices for rent and food chipped away at money available for other things.

Retail sales were flat for September, down from a revised. 0.4% growth in August, according to the Commerce Department on Friday.

Excluding sales from vehicle and gas stations, retail sales rose 0.3%. Excluding gas sales, spending was up 0.1%

While the report showed shoppers’ resilience, the figures also are not adjusted for inflation unlike many other government reports. In fact, sales at grocery stores rose 0.4% , helped by rising prices in food.

Business at restaurants ticked up 0.5%. Sales at furniture stores fell 0.7 %., while sales at electronics stores fell 0.8%. Online sales rose 0.5% last month.

Consumer spending accounts for nearly 70% of U.S. economic activity and Americans have remained mostly resilient even with inflation near four-decade highs. Yet surging prices for everything from mortgages to rent have upped the anxiety level. Overall spending has slowed and shifted increasingly toward necessities like food, while spending on electronics, furniture, new clothes and other non-necessities has faded.

“Even if people are employed and on paper look reasonably comfortable they are not feeling comfortable, and they are very concerned about what’s to come next,” said Joel Rampoldt, a managing director in the retail practice at AlixPartners.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were arrested, and a woman is wanted for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine....
3 arrested, 1 wanted for methamphetamine trafficking
A missing Plano woman was found safe Wednesday afternoon.
Missing Plano woman found safe in Denison, police say
Sherman police were called to a drive by shooting
Sherman police respond to a drive by shooting in local neighborhood
Police are asking for help locating a missing Gainesville man.
Police searching for missing Gainesville man
A Pushmataha County man was sentenced to nearly 12 years in federal prison for sexual abuse.
Pushmataha County man sentenced to 140 months in federal prison for sexual abuse

Latest News

A teacher is in police custody after telling a student she had a "kill list" for students and...
Teacher in police custody after disclosing ‘kill list’ to student
Police and emergency response vehicles were on the scene of an active shooter situation in an...
Police: 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting; suspect critical
The Midway at the State Fair of Texas on October 4th.
Ferris Wheel or thrill-seeking? The types of rides at the State Fair of Texas
FILE - Dolly Parton performs at Austin City Limits Live during Blockchain Creative Labs'...
Dolly Parton among honorees at Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy ceremony
Fletcher's Corny Dogs celebrates 80 years at the State Fair of Texas
How many are you gonna eat? Fletcher’s Corny Dog celebrates 80 years at the State Fair of Texas