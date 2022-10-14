Texoma Local
Trash can fire damages a home in Denison

Fortunately, no one was injured and only the front siding of the home was damaged.
Fortunately, no one was injured and only the front siding of the home was damaged.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -A trash can fire is being blamed for causing damage to a home.

Just before 1 p.m. this afternoon, Denison Fire and Police responded to a call in the 1000 block of W Collins Street.

Officials said the woman in the home smelled smoke, when she walked outside, saw her trash can in flames.

Fortunately, no one was injured and only the front siding of the home was damaged.

