Whitewright dads getting involved at school with new program

WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) -Whitewright Elementary School has a new program this year, bringing in male figures from the community to show a presence and mentor students on campus.

“And the reactions from the kids, it makes it all worth wild,” said Whitewright parent, Eric Sartain.

Watch D.O.G.S. or Dads of Great Students is a nation-wide program for elementary and secondary school campuses.

“Not all of the people involved are actually dads of students, some of them are grandparents of students, or some of them are just men in our community that wanted to volunteer,” said Whitewright Elementary Principal, Crystal Trotter.

Watch D.O.G.S set guidelines for school districts to follow, “security is definitely a focus point, all of our Watch D.O.G.S complete a background check, they wear a badge, as well as a shirt the entire time they are on campus,” said Dustin Pittman, Assistant Principal at Whitewright Elementary.

Principal Trotter explains the dads different roles on campus, “from opening car doors to helping out in our tiger store, to reading to classes, reading with struggling students, helping out in the lunchroom.”

And so far it’s a program both the D.O.G.S. and school staff say is a success.

“It’s an opportunity for us dads to come up and be role models and interact with all the kids,” Sartain said.

Principal Trotter added, “we do have a large population of students, especially males who don’t have a male mentor in their life so it’s really great to see these men in action.”

And it’s not too late to volunteer for the program, “we communicate this on our school district Facebook page, our teachers send out a weekly smore newsletter where they’re a link for community members to sign up,” Pittman said.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.