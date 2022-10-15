Texoma Local
Fatal fire in western Love County

A house fire left one person dead early Friday morning in Love County.
A house fire left one person dead early Friday morning in Love County.
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A house fire left one person dead early Friday morning in Love County.

Sheriff Andy Cumberledge said deputies and first responders were called to a fully engulfed house fire in the western part of the county.

One person and one pet were not able to make it out.

The Oklahoma State Fire Marshal was called in to investigate the cause of the fire.

No names or further information has been released.

In the early hours of the morning Deputies and first responders were dispatched to a fully engulfed house fire in the...

Posted by Love County Sheriff Office on Friday, October 14, 2022

