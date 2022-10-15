Missing Gainesville man found dead

COOKE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Gainesville man reported missing was found dead.

The Gainesville Police Department contacted the Cooke County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday and advised them that they had discovered the body of 47-year-old Keith Edward Glover at a location off of south Weaver street, commonly referred to as Cooper’s Crossing. The body was discovered under a tree.

According to law enforcement, Glover was dead for several days which made it impossible for immediate identification.

The body was transported to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy, and on Friday the body was identified as Glover.

The sheriff’s office said said they are not suspecting foul play in his death.

