Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Teen arrested for helping plot relative’s murder, authorities say

Authorities in Louisiana say two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting. (Source: WAFB)
By Kellie Sanchez and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Two teenagers have allegedly confessed to their involvement in a deadly shooting that killed a 33-year-old woman.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting at an apartment complex at about 11 p.m. Wednesday.

WAFB reports that deputies apprehended a 16-year-old boy in connection with the incident. He was booked into the juvenile detention center on charges of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm.

According to the sheriff’s office, the teen told homicide detectives that a 16-year-old girl solicited his help to kill the woman, who was a family member of the girl.

Detectives said they also took the girl into custody, as she confessed to her part in having the victim killed.

Authorities identified the woman killed as 33-year-old Markeshia Stone.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were arrested, and a woman is wanted for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine....
3 arrested, 1 wanted for methamphetamine trafficking
A missing Plano woman was found safe Wednesday afternoon.
Missing Plano woman found safe in Denison, police say
Police are asking for help locating a missing Gainesville man.
Police searching for missing Gainesville man
Sherman police were called to a drive by shooting
Sherman police respond to a drive by shooting in local neighborhood
mistrial for a sexual assault trial
Grayson County child sexual assault case ends in mistrial

Latest News

FILE - Mel Gibson arrives at the 89th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills,...
Mel Gibson can testify at Harvey Weinstein trial, judge says
WMC
Memphis honors lost lives on National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day
A Gainesville man reported missing was found dead.
Missing Gainesville man found dead
This combination of photos shows, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaking to reporters on Capitol...
At debate, Herschel Walker denies past support for US abortion ban