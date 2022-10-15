Texoma Local
Troopers arrest 17-year-old driver, find woman’s body in trunk after high-speed chase

Authorities in Nebraska say a 17-year-old driver has been arrested after he led troopers on a...
Authorities in Nebraska say a 17-year-old driver has been arrested after he led troopers on a high-speed pursuit.(welcomia via canva)
By KOLN Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - Authorities in Nebraska arrested a boy wanted in Texas after he led troopers on a high-speed pursuit with a body in the trunk of his car.

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol said they were alerted by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Texas that a vehicle believed to be involved in a homicide was headed their way on Friday.

KOLN reports that troopers located the matching vehicle on Interstate 80 near Grand Island, and a pursuit was initiated as the driver failed to stop for law enforcement.

Troopers said the vehicle was traveling at speeds above 110 mph before striking a tractor-trailer and landing in a ditch off the highway.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the 17-year-old driver was transported to a hospital with severe injuries from the crash.

Troopers said they found a woman’s body in the vehicle’s trunk.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez identified the 17-year-old as Tyler Roenz. The sheriff’s office said Tyler Roenz and his 49-year-old mother, Michelle Roenz, were reported missing on Thursday.

Authorities said the incident remains under investigation, and they are working on identifying the body.

