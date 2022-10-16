Food, rides and Big Tex! Everything you need to know about the State Fair of Texas

DALLAS, Texas (KXII) -The State Fair of Texas is underway and with the fair comes new and old traditions for families and friends. News 12 met up with some families on why they came to the State Fair of Texas.

“So we have little carnivals in New York and I thought it would be like that but this is so much bigger, so much better, super fun, there is music, I love it,”First Time State Fair Go-er Lauren Simon said.

For out-of-stater Lauren Simon, this is her first experience with the State Fair of Texas, but for others like the Salyer family, year 15 is just as fun as year 1.

“Family tradition, they skip school to come here, just the whole experience, the rides, the foods,” Salyer Family said.

The State Fair of Texas is a 24-day event that expects over 2-million visitors every year.

“So important that folks come out here and support us because they are actually supporting small businesses and making sure they can come out year after year and profit from the state fair of Texas,” PR Manager for the State Fair of Texas Taylor Austin said.

The State Fair of Texas started 136 years ago in 1886 as a meeting place for farmers as an agriculture exposition, something they are still most proud of today.

The legendary icon, Big Tex, was born 70 years ago Tuesday October 4th.

“Oh Big Tex, Big Tex is definitely my favorite thing,” Simon said.

Texas is home to multiple traditions and families coming to the state fair of Texas is no exception, families from all over the state and even out of the state come to take a picture with this guy right behind me Big Tex, get a Fletcher’s Corn dog or even a lemonade to make fun their traditions stays the same and even add on a few new ones every year.

“We are super excited, definitely love coming here and we look forward to it every year, it’s super special especially having a baby and we can continue that with her.” State Fair Go-ers Lara and James Wells said.

The Fairgrounds is 277 acres nestled in South Dallas with more than 80 percent of the grounds outdoors.

Nearly 80 food vendors and hundreds of games and shopping for everybody to enjoy.

“It’s such an amazing event but at the end of the day we are a collection of small businesses from our food vendors, to our shopping exhibitors to our seasonal employees that come back year after year to work our annual event, they are what make this so special,” Austin said.

The fair ends October 23.

