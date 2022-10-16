Texoma Local
Heaviest Rain Is Over, But It’s A Showery Sunday

Chilly air arrives tomorrow, frost is possible Wednesday morning!
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Heavy rainfall visited Texoma late Saturday night and into Sunday morning, with many locations receiving between three-fourths of an inch and an inch and a half between midnight and 6 am. And, the rain is not over yet, expect pockets of rain and showers through the day, but easing by afternoon. Monday should be dry.

Drier air surges southward on Monday with high pressure building in, this will usher in the coldest air so far this season. In fact, there’s potential for a light freeze over our northern and eastern counties Wednesday morning, and a threat of frost in all of Texoma.  No rain is expected from Monday through this coming weekend.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

